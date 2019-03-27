Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Robert Atteberry
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Murfreesboro, TN - Robert "Bob" Eugene Atteberry, age 79, of Murfreesboro passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1939 in Sullivan, IL to the late Earl R. Atteberry and Flossie Wiseley Atteberry. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Boblitt and brother, Rev. Kenneth Atteberry.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastors Ron Bevels and Jon Green will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Fairfield, IL.

Mr. Atteberry is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Tribe Atteberry, his children, Rebecca Moody of Clarksville, IN, Roderick Atteberry of Kansas City, MO, Mark (Paula) Atteberry of Shelbyville, KY, Karen (Dean) Sanchez of Houston, TX, his brother, John (Joy) Atteberry of Louisville, KY, grandchildren, Justin Moody of Fairbury, NE, Jonathan (Jennifer) Moody of Scottsburg, IN, Abigail Atteberry of Shelbyville, KY, Karissa Atteberry of Shelbyville, KY, Krystal (Devon) Jones of Houston, TX, and great grandchild, Adeline Moody of Scottsburg, IN.

Memorials may be made to Journey Pointe Church in his memory.

Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00pm Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
