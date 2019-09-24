Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Franklin Taylor Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Franklin Taylor Jr. Obituary
Robert Franklin Taylor Jr

Murfreesboro - Robert Franklin Taylor Jr., age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Franklin Sr. and Nannie Mable Prince Taylor, wife: Jane Marie Taylor, sister: Betty Taylor, brothers: Russell Taylor and Chuck Taylor.

He is survived by his brothers: Don (Joanne) Taylor, J.T. (Kim) Taylor, sister: Juanita Taylor and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11am - 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Ritchie Taylor officiating.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now