Robert Franklin Taylor Jr
Murfreesboro - Robert Franklin Taylor Jr., age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Franklin Sr. and Nannie Mable Prince Taylor, wife: Jane Marie Taylor, sister: Betty Taylor, brothers: Russell Taylor and Chuck Taylor.
He is survived by his brothers: Don (Joanne) Taylor, J.T. (Kim) Taylor, sister: Juanita Taylor and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11am - 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Ritchie Taylor officiating.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019