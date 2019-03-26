|
Robert Gail Davenport
Woodbury - Robert Gail Davenport, age 74, of Woodbury passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Franklin TN. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gladys Bryant Davenport of Woodbury; Children, Robert Wade (Bridgette) Davenport & Tammy (Donald) Ivie, both of Woodbury; grandchildren, Robert Cody Davenport, Lucas Lee Dobson, Alexis Davenport, Emily Ivie, and Titus & Andrew Underwood; great grandchildren, Ryder Mullican and Addilynn Weddington; sister, Nonnie Shelton; and sister-in-law, Margaret Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Webb Hatton and Susie Mell Alexander Davenport; brothers, Wade and Jarrell Davenport; sister, Debbie Grizzle; brother-in-laws, Kenneth Grizzle and Jerry Shelton; niece, Jennifer Underwood; and nephew, Steve Underwood. Mr. Davenport was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, and was a retired area manager of Rogers Group.
Funeral Services will be 4 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Nichols officiating. Interment will follow at Reed Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 3 PM until 9 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019