Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Horsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Horsley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert George Horsley Obituary
Robert George Horsley

Murfreesboro - Robert George Horsley, age 83, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Broadmore Assisted Living in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Horsley is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Horsley, parents, George and Lovella Horsley, and sister, Marylou Survivors include his children, Eric (Genise) Horsley of Milford, Michigan, Paula (Michael) Horsley Atkin of Ortonville, Michigan, Kurt (Tucky) Horsley of Michigan, Kevin (Valerie) Rains, Carla Rains Perakes, all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren Shannon Crosby and Alex Atkin of Michigan, Leslie Martin of Georgia, Tommy and Sean (Catherine) Horsley, Lonnie and Crystal Locke, Rachel (Jonathan) Paga, Abigail and Joshua (Savanah) Horsley, all of Michigan, Emily Perakes, Evan (Christine) Perakes, Devin and Danielle Rains of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; great grandchildren Maison Perakes, Quinn Paga and Rosaleigh Perakes and sister Sandy Horton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 6:00 pm in the Chapel of Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now