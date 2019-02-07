Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Murfreesboro - Robert Lee Gilley, age 76, passed away at his residence February 5, 2019.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Hooper and Mary Delia Hughes Gilley; and sister, Stella Mai Hale. He is survived by his sons, Terry (Valorie) Gilley, Randy (Adrienne) Gilley, Darrell (Danielle) Gilley; daughter, Diane (Lee) Hudson; companion, Mattie Ellen Walker; brother, James Marshall (Paulette) Gilley; grandchildren, Tyler Gilley, Brittany Gilley, Alex Gilley, Chase Gilley, Heath Gilley, Emilee Hudson; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Gilley and Wyatt Gilley. Also survived by Mattie's children, Marvin Walls, Donnie Walls and Norma Jean Underwood.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Aaron Menard officiating. Burial will follow in Donnell Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
