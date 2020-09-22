1/1
Robert "Buck" Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Buck" Hayes

Smyrna - Robert D. "Buck" Hayes, age 93, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Rebecca Lee Coleman Hayes; his first wife, Nell Victoria Melton Hayes; and brothers, Grady and Everett Hayes.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Rev. Brent Wills will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Davis Hayes; son, Stan Hayes and his wife Jan of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chad Hayes and Meredith Hayes Harris and her husband Mark; sister, Margie Travis; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hayes was a member of Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years where he served as an Elder, a Deacon, and Treasurer for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant.

Don Wright, Duane Harris, Ed Davenport, Toby Francis, Don Smith, Randy Travis, Lynn Lee and Robert Arnold will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials can be made to Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be Friday at the church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved