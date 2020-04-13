Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Robert Hopson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hopson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert J. Hopson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert J. Hopson Obituary
Dr. Robert J. Hopson

Murfreesboro - Dr. Robert J. Hopson, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Annapolis, MD to the late Claude and Nellie Hopson. Dr. Hopson was a member of Central Christian Church in Murfreesboro. He retired from his dental practice after over 40 years. Dr. Hopson was a 25 year Mason, member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #18, and Past Patron of the Murfreesboro Chapter #363 Order of the Eastern Star.

Dr. Hopson is survived by his son, Collier Hopson; sister, Betty Joe Dulaney and her husband William; sister-in-law, Juanita F. Hopson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, CAPT Thomas Edward Hopson, U.S. Navy (Ret.).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Mason Widows and Orphans of Tennessee Fund or .

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -