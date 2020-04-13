|
|
Dr. Robert J. Hopson
Murfreesboro - Dr. Robert J. Hopson, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Annapolis, MD to the late Claude and Nellie Hopson. Dr. Hopson was a member of Central Christian Church in Murfreesboro. He retired from his dental practice after over 40 years. Dr. Hopson was a 25 year Mason, member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #18, and Past Patron of the Murfreesboro Chapter #363 Order of the Eastern Star.
Dr. Hopson is survived by his son, Collier Hopson; sister, Betty Joe Dulaney and her husband William; sister-in-law, Juanita F. Hopson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, CAPT Thomas Edward Hopson, U.S. Navy (Ret.).
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Mason Widows and Orphans of Tennessee Fund or .
