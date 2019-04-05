|
Robert Jesse Coombs
Murfreesboro, TN - Robert Jesse Coombs, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019. A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Daniel Hargett and Margaret Faller Coombs. Mr. Coombs was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Tammy Coombs, and a sister, Margaret Ferrell.
Mr. Coombs is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Hall Coombs; sons, James Daniel Coombs of Huntsville, AL, and Thomas Edward Coombs of Hendersonville, TN; daughter, Mary Beth White and her husband Lance of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Betty Campbell of Alpharetta, GA; three grandchildren, Justin Coombs and his wife Megan, Emma Grace White, and Ian White; and one great-grandson, Hayden Coombs; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Don Johnson and Rev. Carey Dean officiating. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM Friday at EverRest of Cheatham in Pleasant View, TN, with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Coombs was a US Air Force veteran, and retired from the Ford Glass Plant in the accounting department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, or the in memory of Mr. Coombs.
An online guestbook for the Coombs family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019