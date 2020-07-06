1/
Robert John Wolfe
Robert John Wolfe

Murfreesboro - Robert John Wolfe age 80 passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born in a small town outside of Pittsburgh and lived in the middle Tennessee area for over 35 years. Bob was an over the road truck driver and served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Wolfe and Thelma Burdette; brother, Melvin Wolfe; sisters, Margaret Walters and Maryetta Wolfe. He is survived by his daughters, Thelma McMahel of LaVergne and Alice Walker of New York, and five grandchildren.

A private memorial service will set for a later date.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. www.jenningsandayers.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
