Robert L. Curtis
Murfreesboro, TN - Robert L. Curtis, age 82, of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was a native of Fawn River Township, MI and the son of the late Lynn Wilson Curtis and Fern Beatrice Friend Curtis. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou Mildon Curtis and grandson, Robert Forrest Curtis.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Sandra K. Curtis, son, Robert A. Curtis (Retha), daughter, Christine Curtis-Bradt, stepchildren, Greg Jimison, Lisa Crawford (Gary), grandchildren, Erin Curtis Haynes (Ben), Amelia Marie Curtis, step grandchildren, Jessica Burns, Justin Mote, great grandchildren, Eli and Jace Burns and his brother, Carl David Curtis (Sharon).
Mr. Curtis was a US Army veteran, a life member of Monroe, MI Masonic Lodge 27 and a retired Communications Engineer with Michigan Gas Utilities.
Memorial Service will be held in Monroe, MI at a later time.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 2, 2019