Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Robert Curtis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Curtis


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Curtis Obituary
Robert L. Curtis

Murfreesboro, TN - Robert L. Curtis, age 82, of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was a native of Fawn River Township, MI and the son of the late Lynn Wilson Curtis and Fern Beatrice Friend Curtis. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou Mildon Curtis and grandson, Robert Forrest Curtis.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Sandra K. Curtis, son, Robert A. Curtis (Retha), daughter, Christine Curtis-Bradt, stepchildren, Greg Jimison, Lisa Crawford (Gary), grandchildren, Erin Curtis Haynes (Ben), Amelia Marie Curtis, step grandchildren, Jessica Burns, Justin Mote, great grandchildren, Eli and Jace Burns and his brother, Carl David Curtis (Sharon).

Mr. Curtis was a US Army veteran, a life member of Monroe, MI Masonic Lodge 27 and a retired Communications Engineer with Michigan Gas Utilities.

Memorial Service will be held in Monroe, MI at a later time.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now