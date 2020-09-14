1/
Robert L. Johnson
LaVergne, TN - Age 50, passed away surrounded by family on September 14, 2020. Survived by parents, Ernest & Melissa Johnson; son, Taylor L. Johnson; & brother, Jason W. Johnson. A "special thank you" to Avalon Hospice for their care, compassion and professionalism. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church Memorial Gardens, by Pastor Whit Chapman. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, 615-331-1952.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodbine-Hickory Chapel
5852 Nolensville Rd.
Nashville, TN 37211
615-331-1952
