Robert L. Johnson



LaVergne, TN - Age 50, passed away surrounded by family on September 14, 2020. Survived by parents, Ernest & Melissa Johnson; son, Taylor L. Johnson; & brother, Jason W. Johnson. A "special thank you" to Avalon Hospice for their care, compassion and professionalism. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church Memorial Gardens, by Pastor Whit Chapman. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, 615-331-1952.









