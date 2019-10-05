|
Robert "Bobby" Lindell Hockett, Sr
Christiana - Robert "Bobby" Lindell Hockett, Sr. age 65 of Christiana died Thursday October 3, 2019. He was a native of Rutherford Co and was preceded in death by his parents, Lindell and Dorothy (Fox) Hockett, and a sister, Laketa (Hockett) Powers; grandparents, Robert and Modene Fox, Burrell and Mary Hockett, father-in-law, Charles Barrett, Jr. Mr. Hockett was retired from Consolidated Utility District in August of 2018 after 43 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kathy (Barrett) Hockett; daughter, Twana Hockett; son, Robert Hockett, Jr. and wife Kayla; special grandchildren, Parker and Kindell Hockett, that "Pops" loved so dearly. Aunt and uncle, Sandra and Lonnie Porter. Mother-in-law, Beatrice "Tootie" Barrett, and many brothers/ sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Centennial CCU. Dr. Frank Wade, and Dr. Paul Jackson of Murfreesboro.
Pallbearers will be, Robert Hockett, Jr., Lonnie Porter, Ronnie Porter, Trice Powers, Billy Barrett, Matt Meeks, Taylor Helton, Mark Lee. Honorary Pallbearers, Parker Hockett, and driving the "CUD Hockett Express Unit #75" Randy Harrell, and passenger William Spradley.
Visitation will be Friday 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00AM Saturday at Woodifn Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Shelton Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 5, 2019