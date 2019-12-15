|
|
Robert "Bob" Mather
Franklin - Robert "Bob" James Mather, age 68, of Franklin, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A native of Springfield, MO, he was the son of the late James and Betty Lee Miewswinkel Mather.
A Graveside Service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Brother Steve Hutson will officiate.
He is survived by his sister, Patty Eiselstein and husband Tom; brother, Greg Mather and wife Ann; nephews, Michael Eiselstein and his wife Lori, Brian Eiselstein and his wife Patty, and Kevin Mather and his wife Gabrielle; nieces, Kristen Jones and her husband Ashley and Lindsay Franklin and her husband Nick; great nephews, Brendan, Ryan, Cooper and Carter; and great nieces, Meagan, Sarah, Nella and Chloe Ann.
Bob was a member for many years at Third Baptist Church. He was a retired Director of Administration with EMI Publishing. He was one of the first program directors with WMOT Campus Radio at Middle Tennessee State University. He was a proud member of both the Master Gardener's of Davidson County and the Nashville City Cemetery Association. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorials in memory of Bob can be made to the Master Gardener's of Davidson County or to the Nashville City Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
