Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Robert DePriest
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Church
1800 New Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Church
Robert Monroe DePriest Sr. Obituary
Robert Monroe DePriest, Sr.

Murfreesboro, TN - Robert Monroe DePriest, Sr., age 89 went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, February 21, 2019. A native of Lobelville, TN, he was the son of the late John Wilson and Lillian Pearl Hunt DePriest. Mr. DePriest was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia Dawn DePriest.

Mr. DePriest is survived by his wife of 68 ½ years, Joyce Hilliard DePriest; sons, Robert DePriest, Jr. and his wife Debi of Smithville, TN, and Roger Philip DePriest and his wife Carla of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Stacy Anne DePriest and her husband James Rankin of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Carolyn Allen and her husband Rev. Otha Allen of Flora, MS and Evelyn White and her husband James of Humboldt, TN; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday at The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Church 1800 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday following the visitation at the church. Pastor Kevin Allen will officiate. Entombment will be Sunday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. DePriest was a member and Deacon of The Pentecostals of Murfreesboro Church, a US Navy and Army veteran, and a retired Radiological Technician.

An online guestbook for the DePriest family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
