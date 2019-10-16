Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1461 Sparta Highway
Crossville, TN
Robert Owen Neff Jr.


1936 - 2019
Crossville - Robert Owen Neff, Jr. was born in Miami, FL, in 1936. He enlisted in the Navy after graduating from high school and served on the USS Amberjack (submarine). In 1959 he and Eivor Wiren were married. They have four married daughters: Pamela Reid (Tom), Melinda Beel (Jay), Vanessa Saucedo (Ed), and Jennifer Suggs (Tray). There are eight grandchildren: Rachel Reid, Jarod Saucedo (Kathy Butler), Jacob Saucedo, Susan Hoganson (Jordan), Clint Beel, Emilia Suggs, Carl Beel, and Beatrice Suggs.

The Neff family were Lutheran missionaries in Malaysia and Singapore from 1966 to 1977. Dr. Neff (ThD, Concordia Seminary) was pastor of Advent Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro, TN, for nine years before he accepted a position with the Bible Institute of Hawaii. Dr. and Mrs. Neff lived in Honolulu until 1991 and then they retired and moved to Crossville, Tennessee. Dr. Neff went to meet his Lord on October 8, 2019. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.

The memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1461 Sparta Highway, Crossville, TN, 38572, at 11 am on October 25, where the Neffs were members.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
