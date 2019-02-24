|
Robert "Bob" Robertson
Murfreesboro - Mr. Robert "Bob" Joe Robertson, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Gordon Co., GA to the late James W. and Annie Whitfield Robertson. Mr. Robertson was an associate engineer for the TVA. He was a faithful member of Belle Aire Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Robertson was an avid golfer. He scored three holes in one over 29 days in 2012.
Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rachel Gilmer Robertson; children, Greg Robertson and his wife Donna, Philip Robertson and Jamie, and Kristy Matthews and her husband Andy all of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren, Madelyn Matlock and her husband Josh, Hal Robertson and his wife Rachel, Joe Robertson, Kendyl Matthews, Drew Matthews, McKenzie Robertson, and Katie Robertson; sisters, Shirley Stephenson and Hazel Robertson of East Ridge, TN; brother-in-law, Emory Gilmer of Summerville, GA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Robertson.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February, 24, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February, 25, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Dean Sisk and Bro. Phillip Huddleston will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019