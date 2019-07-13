|
|
Robert Wayne Kepley
La Vergne - LaVergne - MSgt Robert (Bob) Wayne Kepley, age 71, passed away on July 8, 2019 at St Thomas West Hospital. He was a resident of LaVergne, Tennessee. Bob attended Lighthouse Christian Fellowship for more than 30 years and was a very dedicated and active member. After graduating from Lexington Senior High School in North Carolina, he served a distinguished and award-winning 20-year career in the United States Air Force, was a fierce patriot and a graduate of Trevecca University with a BS in Human Resources Management.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eleanorah House Kepley; brother, Johnny Ray Kepley. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Myra Snider Kepley; sons, Chris and David Kepley; daughter Shannon Sledge; brother, William "Peanut" Kepley; sisters, Diane Kepley Beck and Beverly Kepley Micheal; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Sunday, July 14, 6-8pm and Monday, July 15, 10-11:30am at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 210 Battle Rd, Antioch, TN, 37013. Chapel service immediately following, John Yancy officiating.
Final resting place will be at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. His internment time will be 2:00pm. Sons Chris and David; grandsons Ryan, Austin, Chase Kepley, and Will Sledge will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, food donations may be made to The Branch of Nashville by visiting their website:https://thebranchofnashville.org/about-us
