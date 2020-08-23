Robert Wayne Sauls



Murfreesboro - Robert Wayne Sauls, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020.



Robert was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.



Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on May 23, 1947 to the late Robert H. and Mary Rose Wilson Sauls. Also preceded in death by his wife; Patsy Miller Sauls, and a brother; Kenny Sauls.



Robert is survived by his sons; Darryl (Barbara) Sauls, David (Karen) Sauls, daughter; Donna (Tim) Bath, grandchildren; Collin Sauls, Devin Sauls, McKaylynne Sauls, Tim Bath Jr., Maria (Kirk) Barnes, Amber Walker, Adam Walker, Dylan (Shelby) Walker, Katie (Andie) McLemore, Cheyanne Ayers, Brandon Ayers, Anthony Channel, great grandchildren; Avery Haywood, Lexie Sauls, Greyson McKissack, Roman Ayers, Lillie Ayers, Pyper Channell, Addison Channell, Noah Walker, Miles Barnes, and a brother; Don Payne Sauls.



Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Mike Norris officiating.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sauls family. 615-896-2229.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store