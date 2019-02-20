|
Robin Robertson
Murfreesboro - Robin Lynette Waller Robertson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 55.
Robin is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Waller. She is survived by her father, Joe Waller; her husband, Michael Robertson; and her children: Joey and his wife, Kelly (Larson), Ryan Robertson, and Kelsey Robertson.
Robin was born on November 7, 1963 in Coffee County, Tennessee. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1981, and graduated from MTSU with a bachelor's degree in education in 1990.
Robin married Michael Robertson on March 18, 1983 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. They were married for 35 glorious years, and were exactly one month away from their 36th wedding anniversary at the time of her passing.
Robin was a teacher for 15 years in Rutherford County School system, with a brief stint to stay at home with her kids. She most recently was a fourth grade teacher at Wilson Elementary School, but also taught at Buchanan and Roy Waldron in LaVergne, Tennessee. She was well-respected and deeply loved by her peers and students, as she also respected and deeply loved them. She was awarded teacher of the year in 1995, and was awarded teacher of the month in 2014.
Many things made Robin happy — too many to list. She loved cooking for her family and friends, spending time with her father, all kinds of dogs, playing board games, tailgating and football in the fall, traveling, studying God's word and attending church, and being a huge part of her children's lives.
