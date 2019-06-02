|
|
Robin S. Rice
Smyrna - 1938 - 2019
Robin Sue Getty Sloan Rice passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 80. She lived an amazing life on her own unique terms. She was never late, her house was never less than spotless and her yard was always immaculate. She paid the bills the same day they arrived. If she said it was going to get done, it got done. Always.
Robin was born in 1938 to Agnes and Robert Sloan. She and her younger sister, Corinne (Connie), grew up in Whitefish, Montana. The family relocated to southern California in the early 50's due to Robert's failing health. Robin graduated from high school in Santa Ana where she played percussion in band. She then pursued her teaching degree at California State University, Long Beach where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Upon earning her degree and teaching certification, Robin taught 4th and 5th grade at Palm Lane in Anaheim until she met US Air Force Captain Stephen (Steve) H. Rice in 1967. Upon his return from Vietnam in 1969, they married in Sacramento, California. They were later stationed in Florida and New York before moving to Smyrna in 1972 to be near Steve's family after he was diagnosed with leukemia. They had two sons, Stephen H. Rice, Jr. and Daniel R. Rice.
When leukemia took her husband in 1974, Robin turned tragedy into triumph. She focused on raising two infant boys teaching them to stand when a lady entered the room, shake hands like you mean it and clean your plate. Through years of t-ball, baseball, basketball, tennis she never missed a game. You could hear her cheering over everyone else. She pushed her boys to excel in school, to experience broad cultural activities and to provide for themselves. From their first jobs, college graduations, home purchases to happy marriages and grandchildren, Robin saw her successes through those of her sons.
As her boys were growing up, Robin returned to teaching. First she volunteered at Smyrna Elementary and was eventually hired there and later at La Vergne Primary as a teaching and library assistant. Robin loved working with children and the teaching friends she made across her lifetime were among her greatest treasures.
Robin's interests spread across gardening and game shows to following the Braves and Predators. She had perfected her margarita recipe. From family picnics and holidays to TPAC season tickets, she was also an avid reader and had visited many of the 50 states.
Robin doted on her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spoil them. She was constantly seeking the latest update on each of them which always ended with her enthusiastic, "I love it!" Her home was wallpapered with their photos. You couldn't have a conversation with Robin that didn't get steered toward discussing her grandkids.
Robin is survived by her sister, Connie Rice; sons and their spouses Stephen and Pamela Rice, Daniel and Jennifer Rice; three grandchildren Dylan, Evan and Jaiden and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Private Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Southern Veterinary Center (111 Mayfield Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167) to help pay vet bills for those less fortunate. Robin made donations at Christmas to this cause which was close to her heart.
One more time from your boys, Mom: Nighty-nite, sweet dreams, God bless you, I love you. Always.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 2, 2019