1/1
Roger Evans
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Evans

Murfreesboro - Roger Eugene Evans, age 70 of Murfreesboro passed away October 13, 2020. He was born February 17, 1950 in Morgan County, KY. He is preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Marie Evans and father, William Brown Evans; and step-son, Jonathan Lee. He is a member of Third Baptist Church and a retired electrician from Murphy Center at MTSU. He was a great man loved by all who knew him. He always was willing to help anyone in any way he could.

Survivors include his wife, Cathey Lee Evans; daughter, Tracey and husband Jeff Clark of Houston, TX, Melissa and husband John Tomlin of Pegram, TN; son, Joshua and wife Kathy Evans of Plumas Lake, CA; step-daughter, Tara Lee and step-son, Brannon and wife Tiffany Lee. He is also survived by grandchildren, Emily and Elizabeth Tomlin, Griffin, Nathan, and Madelyn Clark, Jadyn Evans, Lawson, Easton, Peyton and Addison Lee.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Shelby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Brannon Lee, Lawson Lee, Joey King, Shayne Webb, Jim Lore and Gary Windrow serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Griffin and Nathan Clark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Baptist Church, 410 W. McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved