Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Jay Collins


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Jay Collins Obituary
Roger Jay Collins

Murfreesboro - It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Jay Collins announces his passing on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 80. He lost his battle with dementia after putting up a valiant fight in true "Roger style".

Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Saundra "Sweetie" Collins, her children Danielle (Mark) Posey, DJ (Cindy) Richards; brother Vaughn (Betty Joyce) Collins, children from his first marriage to Florence (Risser) Collins: Kristy (Jerry Schone) Kinley, Kevin (Bobbi), Kara (Scott) Newell, and Kelby (Kim Chatlain); thirteen grandchildren and 4 ½ great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Carew and Nora (Owens) Collins, brother Ronal (Rita), infant daughters Katrina and Kelly, and his cherished fur-baby Kiwi. Roger will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Roger was born on September 4, 1939 in Hardin County, Ohio. His first passion was for farming which he did for a number of years in Wyandot County, Ohio. He then became a paint technician for PPG Industries which led him to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He retired in 2005 and enjoyed landscaping, golf, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football, and numerous trips back to Wyandot County, Ohio to his family farm that he had enrolled in a government funded conservation program.

A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home at 145 Innsbrooke Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following officiated by Bob Bush of World Outreach Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Rutherford Memory Care and Avalon Hospice who lovingly cared for Roger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either of these organizations.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -