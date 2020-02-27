|
Roger Jay Collins
Murfreesboro - It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Jay Collins announces his passing on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 80. He lost his battle with dementia after putting up a valiant fight in true "Roger style".
Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Saundra "Sweetie" Collins, her children Danielle (Mark) Posey, DJ (Cindy) Richards; brother Vaughn (Betty Joyce) Collins, children from his first marriage to Florence (Risser) Collins: Kristy (Jerry Schone) Kinley, Kevin (Bobbi), Kara (Scott) Newell, and Kelby (Kim Chatlain); thirteen grandchildren and 4 ½ great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Carew and Nora (Owens) Collins, brother Ronal (Rita), infant daughters Katrina and Kelly, and his cherished fur-baby Kiwi. Roger will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Roger was born on September 4, 1939 in Hardin County, Ohio. His first passion was for farming which he did for a number of years in Wyandot County, Ohio. He then became a paint technician for PPG Industries which led him to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He retired in 2005 and enjoyed landscaping, golf, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football, and numerous trips back to Wyandot County, Ohio to his family farm that he had enrolled in a government funded conservation program.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home at 145 Innsbrooke Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following officiated by Bob Bush of World Outreach Church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Rutherford Memory Care and Avalon Hospice who lovingly cared for Roger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either of these organizations.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020