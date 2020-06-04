Rollie Lee "Fox" Sneed
Murfreesboro - Age 81, June 2, 2020.
Visitation Sunday, June 7, 1-3 p.m. at Scales & Sons. Interment Johnson Road Cemetery.
Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313; scalesandsons.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.