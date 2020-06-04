Rollie Lee "Fox" Sneed
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rollie Lee "Fox" Sneed

Murfreesboro - Age 81, June 2, 2020.

Visitation Sunday, June 7, 1-3 p.m. at Scales & Sons. Interment Johnson Road Cemetery.

Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313; scalesandsons.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scales & Sons Funeral Home
318 E. State Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-1313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved