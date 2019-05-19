|
Ronald Gordon Creamer
St. Petersburg - of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Murfreesboro, passed away on May 9, 2019. Ronald was a devoted Catholic, serving the Catholic Church his entire life. He was a dependable and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served in the Army during the Korean War and later retired as an Air Force Major. Ronald graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor's degree and later went on to earn his Master's degree in Computer Science from New Mexico State University. He was a college professor for several years. Before he retired, he was a computer analyst at White Sands Missile Range in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce Creamer and son, Richard Titus. He is survived by his children, Laura Auxier, Ellen (Steve) LaRose, Angela (Eric) Heimforth, Monica (Bill) Rigsby, Mary Smith, Jonathan (Robert Gallagher) Creamer and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 19, 2019