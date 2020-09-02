1/1
Ronald Paris
Ronald Paris

Ronald Paris, age 79, went to Heaven on Aug 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Nell (Parkerson); three sons, Mike (Beth), Keith (Cathy), and Todd; two brothers, Leonard (Dineen) and Brownie (Blackie); nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, Sept 4, at Franklin Road Baptist Church from 10 am-1 pm with service at 1 pm. Burial will be at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin Road Baptist Church Athletic Program.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
SEP
4
Service
01:00 PM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
