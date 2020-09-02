Ronald Paris



Ronald Paris, age 79, went to Heaven on Aug 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Nell (Parkerson); three sons, Mike (Beth), Keith (Cathy), and Todd; two brothers, Leonard (Dineen) and Brownie (Blackie); nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, Sept 4, at Franklin Road Baptist Church from 10 am-1 pm with service at 1 pm. Burial will be at Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Franklin Road Baptist Church Athletic Program.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store