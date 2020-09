Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald "Slim"



Young



Murfreesboro - 70 d. 09/25/2020



Survived by Sisters, Loretta Young, Mary Fullilove; Brothers, Charles, Joseph, and Donald Young, Curtis Smith; Devoted niece, Ida Johnson; Host of other relatives and friends.



Family visit TODAY 11-12 noon with funeral service to follow at Hellum Funeral Chapel, Pastor Michael Allen eulogist.



