Ronnie Grubb
Murfreesboro - Ronnie Gene Grubb, age 84, passed away April 16, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Mocksville, NC and has lived in Rutherford County for the last 40 years. Ronnie served in the United States Air Force working as a mechanic on Jet Engines.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Grubb and sons, Ronald Gene Grubb and Michael Houston Grubb. He is survived by his sons, Scott (Vicki) Grubb, Jason Clay Grubb; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Amber Grubb.
In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a private service and burial will be conducted with interment in Evergreen Cemetery with Bill Lee officiating.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020