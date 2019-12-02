|
Rosalie Mae Agnello
Murfreesboro - Rosalie Mae (Reichert) Agnello, born October 9, 1923 and died on December 2, 2019 at the age of 96.
She has resided in Christiana, Tennessee since April 2006. She was born in Cambria, Illinois. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Anthony Agnello. They were married 59 years prior to his passing away in November 2003. She is also predeceased by her father and mother, Horace and Mary Ann (Lovel) Reichert of Cambria. IL. Two sisters, Mildred Grimes of Fairfield, IL and Gladys Franks of Boca Raton, FL.
Rosalie is survived by her two beloved children; her son, Joseph Anthony Agnello, Jr. of Christiana, TN and her daughter Rosemary Ann Browning and son-in-law Spencer Browning of Murfreesboro, TN. she is also survived by her two grandsons: Her beloved Jason Vance Browning (Kara) and beloved great-grandchildren, Kaidyn and Boston. Her beloved grandson Marcus Spencer Browning (Leanne Fogarty) of Murfreesboro, TN. Beloved granddaughter, Tawny Marie Boylan Browning of Murfreesboro, TN: Rosalie is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends from New York and Tennessee.
Rosalie is a WW II Veteran and served with the U.S. Army/Air Force. She enlisted in 1944 and served as a WAC in the United States armed forces during WW II. She did basic training at Ft. Oglethorpe, GA and was stationed in Kearney, Nebraska. While stationed in Nebraska she met her husband, Joseph Anthony Agnello who was also serving as a soldier in the United States Army. Rosalie was a long time resident of Ossining, NY before moving to Garrison, NY in 1978.
The children of Rosalie Agnello offers their sincere thankfulness and gratitude to the many doctors, nurses, medical technicians and volunteers at the Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN; the Nashville VA Medical Center in Nashville, TN and the Castle Point VA Medical Center in New York for the unsurpassed medical care our mother received. It is also with great gratitude for the excellent Hospice care she received from Amedisys Home Health Care and the caring nurses and staff.
Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by Murfreesboro Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, TN and Dorsey-Carlone Funeral Home of Peekskill, NY. Her eternal resting place will be beside he beloved husband, Joseph Anthony Agnello at Hillside Cemetery in Peekskill, NY.
The family will receive guests at Dorsey-Carlone Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2-4 pm. The Christian funeral service will be held at Dorsey-Carlone Funeral Home Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 am with the burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery.
The Death of a Mother is the first sorrow in life when we weep without her.......
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019