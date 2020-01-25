Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Rose Lannom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
203 N Lowry St
Smyrna, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodfin Chapel
203 N Lowry St
Smyrna, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lannom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lannom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Lannom Obituary
Rose Lannom

Smyrna - Mrs. Rose Ann Lannom, age 87, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Jesse Peyton and Rose Ella Langrell Patterson. Mrs. Lannom was a 1950 graduate of Smyrna High School. She retired from Chromalox and has doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren ever since. Mrs. Lannom enjoyed going to their ball games and cheering events. She was a devout Christian woman and was a faithful member of Old Jefferson Church of Christ.

Mrs. Lannom is survived by her children, Dianne Waldron and her husband Tom of Smyrna, Sandy Kaiser and her husband Murray of Smyrna, and Steve Lannom and his wife Delores of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Kim Vondohlen and her husband Jay of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Curtis and her husband Troy of Murfreesboro, Corrie Sanders and her husband Steve of Murfreesboro, Suzanne Agee and her husband Josh of Murfreesboro, Amanda Switalski and her husband Blake of Lascassas, TN, and Amy Reed and her husband Jeff of LaVergne, TN; great-grandchildren, Alex Vondohlen and his wife Madi, Maddox Vondohlen, Ty Vondohlen, Mason Curtis, Sydnie Curtis, AnnLeigh Sanders, Charlotte Switalski, and Logan Switalski; siblings, Jesse "Junior" Patterson of Smyrna, Tom Patterson of Murfreesboro, and Rubye Bowen of Smyrna; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Lannom; grandson, Kenneth Waldron; and brothers, Herschel Patterson, Walter Lee Patterson, and Kenneth Patterson.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro. Bob Horn will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -