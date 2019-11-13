Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Rose Marie Watson

Rose Marie Watson Obituary
Rose Marie Watson

Smyrna - Ruth Marie Watson, age 82 of Smyrna, died Wednesday at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Nashville and a daughter of the late Robert Tyree Harding and Ruby Alberta Weir Harding. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. "Jim" Watson; and brothers, Bob and Earl Harding.

Survivors include children, Jimmy (Lisa) Watson of Murfreesboro, Vickie (Dave) Pitts of Smyrna, Teresa (Michael) Davis of Murfreesboro, Cindy Watson of Smyrna, Judy (Terry) Sisco of Smyrna; brother, Richard Harding (Kathy) of Nashville; sister, Frances Edwards of Brentwood; sister in law, Shirley Harding of Ohio; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Mrs. Watson was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a 1955 graduate of Central High School in Nashville. She and her late husband Jim owned Watson's Kiddie Kampus day care center in Smyrna until their retirement.

Visitation will be 4:00 until 8:00 pm Friday and again Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro. Dan Parker will officiate, and burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the Watson family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
