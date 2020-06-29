Rose Zetta Ritchey Page
Rose Zetta Ritchey Page

Murfreesboro - Rose Zetta Page, age 99, of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Murfreesboro, TN. Mrs. Page was born on October 25, 1920 in Warren County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Josie Smith Ritchey. For the full obituary please visit www.roselawnfh.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
