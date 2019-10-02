|
|
Rosemary Baxter
Murfreesboro - Rosemary Baxter, age 76, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence. Rosemary was employed at Stones River Manor, a member of Temple Baptist Church and lived in Rutherford County for the past fifty years.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Pauline Boling Crail; husband, Jessie Baxter; daughters, Judy Ann Baxter and Donna Marie Baxter. She is survived by grandchildren, Leopold (Stephanie) Lopez and Jessee Lopez; and great grandchild, Violet Lopez.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers. Chapel service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers with Ron DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019