Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Baxter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Baxter Obituary
Rosemary Baxter

Murfreesboro - Rosemary Baxter, age 76, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence. Rosemary was employed at Stones River Manor, a member of Temple Baptist Church and lived in Rutherford County for the past fifty years.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Pauline Boling Crail; husband, Jessie Baxter; daughters, Judy Ann Baxter and Donna Marie Baxter. She is survived by grandchildren, Leopold (Stephanie) Lopez and Jessee Lopez; and great grandchild, Violet Lopez.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers. Chapel service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers with Ron DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now