|
|
Rosie Olene McCluskey
Murfreesboro - Rosie Olene McCluskey 83 of Murfreesboro passed away Thursday May 23, 2019. Rosie was born in Rutherford County to Luther H Arnold and Mattie Sue Ferrell Arnold. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church for over 60 years. She retired from MTSU.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther H Arnold and Mattie Sue Arnold, Husband Joe McCluskey, son Steve McCluskey, siblings Bobby and Michael Arnold. She is survived by her children Mark (Wendi) McCluskey and Brent (Lesia) McCluskey, daughter-in-law Candi McCluskey, siblings, Christine (James) Arnold Rowland, Linda Arnold Goddard and Luther Jackson (Diane) Arnold, grandchildren; Michael McCluskey, Mary Faith McCluskey, Adam McCluskey, Bryson McCluskey, Lauren McCluskey, Gregory McCluskey and Brian McCluskey, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday May 26, 2019 from 10 am until 1:30 p.m. at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Bro Jerry Howard officiating at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Grandsons and friends to serve as pallbearers.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 25, 2019