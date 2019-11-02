|
Roxanne Cain
Murfreesboro - Roxanne "Roxy" Cain was one of seven children born to Ed and Judy Griep. Having grown up in a military family, she lived in countries such as Germany and Japan before settling down in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Roxy married her husband, Cliff, of 25 years in October of 1994 in Gatlinburg, TN. She loved her daughters, Michaela and Victoria, and guided them to be the beautiful, independent women they have become.
Roxy graduated from the University of West Florida with a Bachelors of Science in Marketing. She operated her own successful research business for 20 years, and created many lasting friendships throughout her career. She was a hard worker and was passionate about her career.
Roxy loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gatherings such as family reunions or spending time with friends around a campfire laughing it up. She was the go to person when it came to organizing our big family meals. Roxy was the master of solitare and loved working crossword puzzles as it was a passion of her father Ed.
Roxy was an intricate cornerstone to our family. She was a very passionate and genuine woman that was very giving and involved with her family and friends she will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Roxanne to Easter Seals and an online guestbook is available for the Cain family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019