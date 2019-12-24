Services
Roy C. Schweitzer

Roy C. Schweitzer Obituary
Roy C. Schweitzer

Murfreesboro - Roy C. Schweitzer, age 91, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Waters of Smyrna. Mr. Schweitzer was the son of the late Roy and Sylvia Nevins Schweitzer, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn A. Schweitzer, who passed away in 2010. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Boron and husband Don and Lou Ann Papp and husband Joe; grandchildren, Joey Boron, Nicole Voiles, Kayla Papp, Brandon Papp and Alex Papp; three great grandchildren; and special friend, Geraldine Oakley.

Services to celebrate Mr. Schweitzer will be at Two O'clock the afternoon of Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Chaplain Mona Barz of Kindred Hospice will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army. Placement will follow in the glass niches at Roselawn Mausoleum. Friends are cordially invited to visitation on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from Twelve Noon until the service begins at Two O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home.

Mr. Schweitzer served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. He was a Mechanical Engineer, loved his Hunter/Jumper Horses and was an avid bowler, having bowled a perfect score of "300". Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1400 Donelson Pike, Ste B5, Nashville, TN 37217, in memory of Mr. Schweitzer.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
