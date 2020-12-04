1/1
Roy Eakes
Roy Eakes

Murfreesboro - Roy Price Eakes, age 83, passed away November 28, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army in Chitose, Japan. Roy worked for the Daily News Journal, B&E Graphics, designed and printed the Coffee County Realtor Book, bulletin at TN State Veterans Bulletin and other publications around middle Tennessee.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Ridley Eakes and Bonnie Whitehead Eakes; brothers, Claude Eakes, Willie Eakes; and sisters, Allie Ruth Eakes, Wilma Eakes. He is survived by his nephews, Garey Eakes, Kenneth Eakes, Ronnie Eakes; nieces, Patricia Walker, Janice Smith; great nephews and nieces; and many special and faithful friends.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908,

901-595-3300, www.stjude.com

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422




Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
