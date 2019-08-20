|
|
Roy Garrett
Murfreesboro - Mr. Roy M. "Smokey" Garrett, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home. He was born in Charlotte, TN to the late Lonnie M. and Lucille Spann Garrett. Roy was a 1956 graduate of Bellevue High School in Nashville, TN. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and attended both MTSU and UT Knoxville. Roy was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years.
He had an entrepreneurial spirit which led to him starting many of his own businesses; including a restaurant, gas station, coin-operated amusement rides, and a grocery store (Garrett's Cee Bee).
Roy found his true passion in the 1970's in the car business as a salesman for Jackson Brothers Chevrolet. He went on to become General Manager/General Sales Manager for both Mark Pirtle Cadillac and Neil Sandler Buick Pontiac GMC where he won numerous industry awards. He retired in 2008.
Roy's greatest pleasures in life were spending time with his wife and kids, his friends, golfing, reading, listening to classic country music, and taking long rides to enjoy the countryside. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roy is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Robbie Cathey Garrett; daughter, Susan Jones and her husband Chris; son, Pat Garrett all of Murfreesboro; sister, Joyce Price of Mt. Juliet, TN; and beloved dog, Gracie.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor John Wesley Vaughan will officiate.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019