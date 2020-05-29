Roy Simpson
1938 - 2020
Roy Simpson

Christiana - Roy Calvin Simpson, age 81 of Christiana, Tennessee, died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro, a son of the late James Calvin and Gracie Erin Armstrong Simpson.

Survivors include his children, Marsha Sherman and husband Ted of Newberry, SC, Roy Simpson, Jr. of West Virginia, Cynthia Sherman and husband Russell of Shelbyville, Sandra Douglas and husband Jimmy of Christiana, Barbara Spencer and husband Robby of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicholas, Joshua, Austin, Amber, Matthew, and Sylvia; great grandson, Viktor; a brother, Gary Simpson and wife Carolyn of Douglas, GA; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Simpson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
