Ruben Najarro
Ruben Najarro

Murfreesboro - Ruben E. Najarro, age 60, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala and was raised in Los Angeles, California. After moving around during his military career, he settled in Murfreesboro, TN where he started a family and spent the remainder of his life.

Ruben devoted his life to serving our country and his community. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as Master Sergeant. Between his career in the USAF and the Air National Guard, he fought in Desert Storm and served his country for 20 years. Once retired from the military, he became a firefighter for the Nashville Fire Department. He proudly served his community and saved lives for 33 years and retired as a Fire Captain.

Ruben was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Lopez Najarro and sister, Irma Kessler. He is survived by his father, Carlos Ruben Najarro; wife, Alecia Najarro; daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea and Stephen Masterson; sister, Rosana Molieri; and beloved granddaughter, Emma Masterson.

There are no formal services planned at this time. Ruben will be lovingly sent off at a later date at Manhattan Beach Pier in California, where he wished to be his final resting place. In lieu of flowers, please send sympathies and any contributions for Ruben's Celebration of Life at everloved.com/life-of/ruben-najarro/

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422




Published in Tennessean from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
