Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Ruby Rice
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Ruby Gladys Rice


1938 - 2019
Ruby Gladys Rice Obituary
Ruby Gladys Rice

Lascassas - Ruby Gladys Rice, age 81, of Lascassas passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was a native of Bedford County and the daughter of the late Alvie Lem Davis and Ruby Elaine Hale Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John B. Rice, son, Stephen Mosley, brothers, Jimmy Davis, Bobby Davis, Donnie Davis and sisters, Sue Ghee and Clara Petty.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Waldron and her husband Timothy of Beech Grove, Kim Grimes of Lascassas, son, Tony Mosley of Lascassas, brother, Tim Davis of TX, grandchildren, Stephanie Calhoun (Travis), Heather Lynn (Jacob), Timothy J. Waldron, Steven Grimes, Shelby Grimes, and great grandchildren, Zelda and Tristan Calhoun.

Mrs. Rice was a member of Sharpsville Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
