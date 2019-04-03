|
|
Ruby Maxine Greene
Columbia - Ruby Maxine Greene, age 86, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at NHC Place of Cool Springs.
The family will celebrate her life with private services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Maxine was born on May 11, 1932 in Paris, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Carlos Bomar and the late Louise Redden Bomar. She was of the Church of Christ faith and volunteered several years at Maury Regional Medical Center. Maxine loved animals and enjoyed cross stitching and collecting stamps.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Paul) Bates of Columbia; son, William Randall (Debbie) Greene of Bradyville, TN; and grandson, Cory Muehlbauer of Columbia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Bomar and William Bomar; and sister, Kathlyn Norwood.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019