Ruby Nell Williams
Murfreesboro - Ruby Nell Williams, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born in Eva, AL to the late Monroe and Mamie Childers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Henry Williams; a son, Timothy Williams; and 6 siblings.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Mary Kay Perkins and her husband Jim, Janice Bush, Jerry Williams and his wife Delores, and Stephen Williams and his wife Kay; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Williams loved to garden, crochet, and bake. Her greatest love, however, was her church, Wilson Creek Baptist, that she was a member of for 60 years.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019