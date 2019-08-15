Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Ruby Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Nell Williams


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Nell Williams Obituary
Ruby Nell Williams

Murfreesboro - Ruby Nell Williams, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born in Eva, AL to the late Monroe and Mamie Childers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Henry Williams; a son, Timothy Williams; and 6 siblings.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Mary Kay Perkins and her husband Jim, Janice Bush, Jerry Williams and his wife Delores, and Stephen Williams and his wife Kay; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Williams loved to garden, crochet, and bake. Her greatest love, however, was her church, Wilson Creek Baptist, that she was a member of for 60 years.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now