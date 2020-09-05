Rubye Mai McClanahan



Rubye Mai McClanahan joined her family and friends in heaven on August 26th 2020. Born Ruby Mai Carlton in Rockvale TN in October 1932, she was 87 when she passed over. Her Mother Mai (Hale) Carlton, Father Arthur Carlton, Brother Howard Carlton, Sister Sarah Potts and Husband John McClanahan preceded her. She is survived by her Daughter Wanda Hope Carter, Grandson Phillip Gore, Granddaughter Leah Gore, Sister Elsie Gannon, Step Daughters Patricia Parrott and Elizabeth Travis along with other extended family members who remember her with love.



She lived in Rockvale, Christiana, Murfreesboro and Manchester TN as well as St Petersburg, Clearwater and St Augustine FL where she moved to in 1981 and lived until she passed.



She held a variety of jobs during her lifetime primarily in the food service industry. Strongly independent, instead of retiring she worked at Savannah Sweets candy shop on St George St. until age 85.



She often marveled at the changes in the world during her lifetime while reciting extensive memories of the history of her times. She had a far-reaching interest in politics and current events right up until the end of her life.



She was wise, funny, stylish, and artistic. She especially enjoyed writing inspirational commentary along with her prayers, dreams and bible notations. In the 60s and 70s, she volunteered at the Veteran's hospital in St Petersburg Fl, where she visited the wounded bearing gifts. She tithed to a wide variety of Christian charities and her faith in God shined brightly on all who were blessed to know her as such a strong, kind, caring, loving and generous woman of tremendous faith.



She will be dearly remembered and profoundly missed, but she lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her as a heroine of inspiration.



Arrangements include a private memorial followed by interment at Craig Memorial Park in St Augustine, FL



St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









