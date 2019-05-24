|
Rufus Potts
Smyrna - Rufus Potts, age 82, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Potts; parents, Ernest Potts and Ruby Ross Johnson; stepmother, Mattie Potts; and siblings, Jack, Robert, George, and Evie. Mr. Potts was a dialysis technician at the VA Medical Center in Nashville and faithfully attended Holy Resurrection Celtic Church.
Mr. Potts is survived by four children, Michael Potts and his wife Karen of Coats, NC, Valerie Trathen and her husband Daniel, Timothy Potts, and Mark Potts all of Smyrna; faithful canine companions, Sam and Emma; and Baby Cat.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Bishop Timothy Potts will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 24, 2019