Rusty Lewis
Murfreesboro - William Russell "Rusty" Lewis, dedicated husband and father, left this earth March 30, 2019 to meet his Savior and loved ones who had gone before him.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Charlie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Rusty is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carla Fudge Lewis; children, Ashley Lewis and Tanner Lewis; parents, Glenn Dowdy of Paducah, KY and Donna and Jerry Lewis of Murfreesboro, TN; grandmother, Jackie "Mamaw" Hamp; sister, Sandra Lewis; brother, Jay Lewis and sister-in-law Cristin Lewis; brother-in-law, James Dunn; nephews, Alex Lewis and Brett Dunn; niece, Paige Dunn.
Rusty had a larger than life attitude and was loved and respected by many. He worked hard but knew how to play harder. He loved his wife and kids more than anything and always found a way to give them the best in life. He was in the car business for thirty years serving many in his community.
2 Corinthians 5:8 To be absent from the body is to be present with Lord!
A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019