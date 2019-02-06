|
Ruth Corinne Gilliam
Ruth Corinne "Aunt Ren" Knight Gilliam, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. A native of Milton, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Knight, Sr. and Fannie Drue Knight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Kent Gilliam and her brother, Billy Knight and his wife, Lillian.
She is survived by her three nephews, Ronnie Knight and his wife Rosaline, Ricky Knight and his wife Phyllis, and Randy Knight and his wife Debbie; great nieces, Rhonda Rowland and her husband Chris, and Robyn Smotherman and her husband Chad; great nephews, Griffin Knight and Spenser Knight; great great nephews, Grey Smotherman, Ethan Rowland and Oscar Rowland; and special friends, Sara Turner and Ruby Walsh.
Mrs. Gilliam was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian. She was a data processer at Sewart Air Base in Smyrna for over 15 years; and later was an office director with Farmers Home Association for 20 years. Mrs. Gilliam was a volunteer with St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for almost 20 years. She was a loving aunt and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Special thanks to the nurses, staff and all the sweet friends she made while at Adams Place for their love and kindness shown to Aunt Ren during her stay.
Joe Harrison, Wilson Franklin Martin, Chad Smotherman, Chris Rowland, Griffin Knight and Spenser Knight will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Gilliam can be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church or to the perpetual care fund at Milton Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Milton Cemetery. Joseph Cjeka and Lawrence Clark will officiate.
