Murfreesboro - Ruth Elizabeth Hall Criner, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, and inspiration to so many, passed away of natural causes March 7, 2019 peacefully at home with family.



Born in Gibson County, TN, May 29, 1922. Ruth was the daughter of the late Lillia Mae Warman McCollum Hall and the late Daniel Ray Hall. Ruth grew up on her family's farm, the first of three children from the "ours" in a blended family of "his, her's, and our" children.



Ruth's time touched many eras. As a youth, young women were only allowed to run one-third of a basketball court. Ruth excelled in the mid-court range. On the family farm in the pre-depression south, Ruth knew the difference between picking high versus low cotton in the hot west Tennessee summer sun. Ruth was a WWII "Rosie the Riveter," although being a quick study she realized she could earn more money and have better work conditions by reading airplane blueprints. This visualization skill no doubt a harbinger of her true artistic gift - oil painting on canvas. Family and friends were continually in awe of the world of beauty she could create within a 3 by 4 foot canvas. Asides from care of her family Ruth's great joys were painting, observing nature, and meaningful time with close friends.



Ruth and her late husband moved to Murfreesboro in 1990 to be closer to their family, which was always the most important thing to them. Ruth thoughtfully created a welcoming home for all family to gather, from the property it sat on to the comforts within. They were active at the senior center including the line dancing group that entertained at nursing homes. They also attended classes at the Sports Com as she credited regular exercise for her health and longevity. She reverently communed with nature from her kitchen table every morning and on walks to the Stones river that fronted their property.



Ruth is preceded in death by husband of 68 years, James Ellis Criner Sr, son James Ellis Criner Jr., brothers: Finnis James Hall, Daniel Roy Hall, George Thomas Hall, Jesse Paul Hall, sisters: Cary Littleton, Velma Lee Gray, Lorene Lillian Reese, Della Belle Jones, Mary Ellen Horner, June McCollum Holiday, Freida McCollum Hall. She is survived by brother Howard Travis Hall and wife Sybil, sons David Hall (Patricia Gunter) Criner, George Keith (Francie) Criner, PhD, daughter Nancy Suzanne Criner Vaughan: grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Criner, Robert Ellis Criner, Lora Suzanne Criner, William Thomas (Kendra Higgins) Criner, Austin Gunter Criner, Amanda Keck (Matthew Murphy) Criner, PhD, Ryan George Criner, Dustin Criner Vaughan, Amanda (Joel Hickman) Vaughan, Jason Vaughan: great grandchildren Delphi Willow Walsman, Ellis Hayem Criner, Rio Criner, and Aubrey, Trinity, Hayley, and Kiley Murphy.



A Funeral Service will be celebrated on March 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Jennings & Ayers 820 S. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with visitation from 12 to 2 pm. Burial will be Monday March 18, 2019 at 1 pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, Tennessee joining James.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services.