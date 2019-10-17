|
Ruth Dunn
Auburntown, TN - Miss Ruth Dunn, age 88 of Auburntown, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A native of Smyrna, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Bernice Thompson Dunn. Miss Dunn was also preceded in death by a brother, Silas Dunn and a sister, Mary Ann Wisener.
Miss Dunn is survived by her nephew, Randall Dunn and his wife Judy of Lebanon, TN; niece, Kelly Dunn Bracken and her husband Sammy of Lebanon, TN; and great-nephews, Jonathan and Ben Dunn, and Michael and Evan Bracken all of Lebanon, TN.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mapleview Cemetery with Brother Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.
Miss Dunn was a member of Milton Church of Christ and retired from American General.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019