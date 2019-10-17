Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Ruth Dunn
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Mapleview cemetery
Auburntown, TN - Miss Ruth Dunn, age 88 of Auburntown, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A native of Smyrna, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Bernice Thompson Dunn. Miss Dunn was also preceded in death by a brother, Silas Dunn and a sister, Mary Ann Wisener.

Miss Dunn is survived by her nephew, Randall Dunn and his wife Judy of Lebanon, TN; niece, Kelly Dunn Bracken and her husband Sammy of Lebanon, TN; and great-nephews, Jonathan and Ben Dunn, and Michael and Evan Bracken all of Lebanon, TN.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mapleview Cemetery with Brother Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Miss Dunn was a member of Milton Church of Christ and retired from American General.

An online guestbook for the Dunn family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
