Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Franklin Road Baptist Church
Ruth Ellen Strong

Murfreesboro - Ruth Ellen Strong, age 82 of Murfreesboro went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was a native of Tulsa, OK and was the daughter of the late Harold and Anna Pauline Clark Albitz.

Mrs. Strong was a long-time and faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church. She also was a devoted employee of Sword of the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Strong; daughters, Lori Bohman and husband Eric of McMinnville, TN, Lisa Crosley and husband Sam of Cedar Bluff, AL; sister, Annette Richardson and husband Ed of Madill, OK; grandchildren, Jonathan Crosley and wife Morgan, Jesse Crosley, Erica Bohman, Deborah Bohman, Heidi Bohman, Julia Bohman; great-granddaughter on the way.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Friday at Franklin Road Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Norris officiating. Private Graveside service will be at Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
