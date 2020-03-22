Services
Murfreesboro - Ruth Messick, age 87, was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Dennis.

She is survived by daughter Judy Messick, son Richard (Karen) Messick, daughter Lisa (Charles Jr. "Bubba") Craig all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tina Messick, Jonathan Craig and Brittany Clark all of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Jada Messick, Christian Messick and Maci Erickson; sisters, Sybil Crowell and Ruby Johnsey; brothers, James (Martha) Dennis and Rufus (MaryAnn) Dennis all of Shelbyville, TN; and sister-in-laws, Mary Katherine Simpson of Murfreesboro and Jean Dennis of Lynchburg; and her beloved dachshund Daisy.

Mrs. Messick was a retired cafeteria worker for Rutherford County School System. She worked in the Kittrell Cafeteria for thirty-two years and was known for her homemade rolls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve Messick and brother, Jerry Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rutherford County Paws or Meals on Wheels. Special thanks to caregivers, Linda Mankin Puffenbarger and Barbara Jackson and the entire staff at NHC in Murfreesboro.

There will be a private burial at Coleman Cemetery in the Kittrell Community.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
